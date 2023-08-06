TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TJ Friedl -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Nationals.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 17 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 28 walks while hitting .277.
- He ranks 31st in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 73rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Friedl has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this season (55 of 89), with multiple hits 28 times (31.5%).
- In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (10.1%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Friedl has driven in a run in 25 games this season (28.1%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|45
|.268
|AVG
|.284
|.333
|OBP
|.356
|.483
|SLG
|.391
|17
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|16
|36/13
|K/BB
|29/15
|7
|SB
|10
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.88).
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.97 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.97 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .261 to his opponents.
