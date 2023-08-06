TJ Friedl -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Nationals.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 17 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 28 walks while hitting .277.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 73rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Friedl has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this season (55 of 89), with multiple hits 28 times (31.5%).

In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (10.1%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

Friedl has driven in a run in 25 games this season (28.1%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 45 .268 AVG .284 .333 OBP .356 .483 SLG .391 17 XBH 12 6 HR 3 25 RBI 16 36/13 K/BB 29/15 7 SB 10

Nationals Pitching Rankings