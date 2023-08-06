On Sunday, Will Benson (batting .207 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Jake Irvin TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is batting .273 with 10 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 27 walks.

In 50.0% of his games this season (31 of 62), Benson has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (17.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 11.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Benson has driven in a run in 13 games this year (21.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23 games this season (37.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 33 .215 AVG .323 .326 OBP .411 .443 SLG .570 8 XBH 14 5 HR 2 11 RBI 9 33/13 K/BB 27/14 6 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings