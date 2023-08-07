Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Marlins - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Luke Maile -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, on August 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Nationals.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is hitting .244 with nine doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
- In 44.7% of his games this year (21 of 47), Maile has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (14.9%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 47 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (8.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Maile has driven in a run in eight games this season (17.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (23.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.239
|AVG
|.250
|.282
|OBP
|.304
|.343
|SLG
|.519
|3
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|9
|22/3
|K/BB
|11/4
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- Perez will take the mound to start for the Marlins, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 20-year-old right-hander.
