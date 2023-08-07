Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Marlins - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Monday, Nick Senzel (.219 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is hitting .227 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks.
- Senzel has had a hit in 37 of 70 games this season (52.9%), including multiple hits 14 times (20.0%).
- In 12.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Senzel has had an RBI in 27 games this season (38.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this year (40.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.208
|AVG
|.250
|.257
|OBP
|.347
|.336
|SLG
|.426
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|19
|32/8
|K/BB
|23/16
|4
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- Perez will start for the Marlins, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 20-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
