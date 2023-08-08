The Washington Mystics (13-14) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report as they prepare for a Tuesday, August 8 matchup with the Phoenix Mercury (7-20) at Footprint Center, which starts at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Mystics' most recent outing on Sunday ended in a 91-83 loss to the Sparks.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mystics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 18.2 6 2.6 Ariel Atkins Out Ankle 12.5 3.4 2.7 Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Mystics vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mystics Player Leaders

Brittney Sykes tops the Mystics in scoring (14.4 points per game), and posts 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists. She also averages 2.2 steals (first in the league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Natasha Cloud is the Mystics' top assist person (6 per game), and she delivers 12.4 points and 3.4 rebounds. Her assist average ranks her fifth in the league.

Tianna Hawkins is No. 1 on the Mystics in rebounding (5.1 per game), and puts up 8.8 points and 1.5 assists. She also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Mystics vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mercury -2.5 158.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mercury or Mystics with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.