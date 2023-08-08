Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Marlins - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel has eight doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks while hitting .226.
- In 37 of 71 games this year (52.1%) Senzel has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (19.7%).
- He has gone deep in 12.7% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 38.0% of his games this year, Senzel has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (11.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (39.4%), including seven multi-run games (9.9%).
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.206
|AVG
|.250
|.255
|OBP
|.347
|.333
|SLG
|.426
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|19
|33/8
|K/BB
|23/16
|4
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.14 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.14, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
