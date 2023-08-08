Spencer Steer and Luis Arraez are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Cincinnati Reds and the Miami Marlins square off at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday (starting at 6:40 PM ET).

Reds vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Steer Stats

Steer has 24 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 47 walks and 63 RBI (109 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.351/.463 so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Garrett Stats

The Marlins will hand the ball to Braxton Garrett (5-3) for his 22nd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start four times in 21 starts this season.

Garrett has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 22 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Phillies Aug. 2 5.0 6 3 3 5 2 vs. Tigers Jul. 28 6.0 5 1 0 6 1 vs. Rockies Jul. 21 3.0 7 6 6 5 0 at Orioles Jul. 15 4.2 6 4 4 5 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 8 5.0 6 3 3 3 0

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 157 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 31 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .374/.419/.467 on the season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 5 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Rangers Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 97 hits with 20 doubles, 27 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .241/.331/.491 on the year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rangers Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Aug. 5 1-for-3 2 0 2 2 0 at Rangers Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

