Joey Votto rides a two-game homer streak into the Cincinnati Reds' (60-55) game versus the Miami Marlins (58-56) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Great American Ball Park.

The Marlins will give the nod to Braxton Garrett (5-3, 4.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Luke Weaver (2-4, 6.98 ERA).

Reds vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (5-3, 4.14 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (2-4, 6.98 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his 20th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.98 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed three innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.98, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opposing batters have a .305 batting average against him.

Weaver is looking to collect his third quality start of the year in this matchup.

Weaver enters the matchup with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Luke Weaver vs. Marlins

The opposing Marlins offense has the 21st-ranked slugging percentage (.399) and ranks 26th in home runs hit (105) in all of MLB. They have a collective .263 batting average, and are second in the league with 1020 total hits and 26th in MLB action scoring 462 runs.

In 5 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Marlins this season, Weaver has a 1.69 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .304.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

The Marlins' Garrett (5-3) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with a 4.14 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .261.

He has earned a quality start four times in 21 starts this season.

Garrett has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Braxton Garrett vs. Reds

The Reds have scored 558 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB. They are batting .251 for the campaign with 135 home runs, 13th in the league.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Reds in one game, and they have gone 3-for-18 with two doubles and an RBI over five innings.

