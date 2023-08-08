Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Marlins - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After hitting .217 with a home run, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Braxton Garrett) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is batting .230 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 walks.
- Fairchild has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 67), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Fairchild has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 31.3% of his games this year (21 of 67), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.5%) he has scored more than once.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|35
|.195
|AVG
|.258
|.308
|OBP
|.336
|.312
|SLG
|.433
|5
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|15
|30/10
|K/BB
|27/10
|2
|SB
|6
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 4.14 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.14, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .261 against him.
