Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Marlins - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Tyler Stephenson (.219 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, four walks and two RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is batting .248 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 41 walks.
- Stephenson has had a hit in 62 of 102 games this season (60.8%), including multiple hits 23 times (22.5%).
- In 7.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Stephenson has driven home a run in 31 games this season (30.4%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games.
- In 38.2% of his games this season (39 of 102), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|52
|.238
|AVG
|.257
|.326
|OBP
|.336
|.351
|SLG
|.369
|9
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|21
|46/21
|K/BB
|59/20
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 22nd of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.14 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.14 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .261 to opposing batters.
