Nick Senzel -- with an on-base percentage of .212 in his past 10 games, 86 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the hill, on August 9 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel has nine doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks while hitting .227.

Senzel has picked up a hit in 52.8% of his 72 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.4% of those games.

Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (12.5%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Senzel has driven home a run in 27 games this season (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 28 of 72 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 33 .208 AVG .250 .255 OBP .347 .338 SLG .426 9 XBH 9 4 HR 5 18 RBI 19 34/8 K/BB 23/16 4 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings