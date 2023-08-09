Player props can be found for Spencer Steer and Luis Arraez, among others, when the Cincinnati Reds host the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Reds vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Graham Ashcraft Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Ashcraft Stats

The Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (6-7) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Ashcraft has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Ashcraft Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Aug. 4 8.0 5 3 3 5 2 at Dodgers Jul. 30 6.0 5 0 0 2 0 at Brewers Jul. 24 5.1 5 2 2 8 4 vs. Giants Jul. 19 6.0 5 2 2 3 2 vs. Brewers Jul. 14 6.0 5 1 1 2 2

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Steer Stats

Steer has 24 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 47 walks and 63 RBI (110 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.350/.461 on the season.

Steer hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .118 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

TJ Friedl Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 93 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.349/.453 so far this season.

Friedl enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 2 4 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 157 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 31 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .370/.416/.462 on the year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 5 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Rangers Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 100 hits with 20 doubles, 28 home runs, 52 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .246/.337/.502 on the year.

Soler takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 8 3-for-3 1 1 2 6 0 at Reds Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rangers Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Aug. 5 1-for-3 2 0 2 2 0 at Rangers Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

