Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Marlins - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Steer -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 106 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the mound, on August 9 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 110 hits and an OBP of .350 to go with a slugging percentage of .461. All three of those stats lead Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 51st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 49th in slugging.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 70 of 111 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.
- Looking at the 111 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (15.3%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has an RBI in 44 of 111 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 48 of 111 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|56
|.274
|AVG
|.263
|.363
|OBP
|.339
|.437
|SLG
|.484
|17
|XBH
|26
|7
|HR
|10
|30
|RBI
|33
|43/25
|K/BB
|52/22
|7
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- The Marlins are sending Cueto (0-3) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.32 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 37-year-old has an ERA of 5.32, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .192 batting average against him.
