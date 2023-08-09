TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Marlins - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .649 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the mound, on August 9 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Marlins.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .283 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 28 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 56th in slugging.
- Friedl will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Friedl has gotten a hit in 58 of 92 games this year (63.0%), with more than one hit on 30 occasions (32.6%).
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (10.9%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Friedl has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this year (28 of 92), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 36 times this year (39.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.7%).
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|45
|.281
|AVG
|.284
|.341
|OBP
|.356
|.519
|SLG
|.391
|20
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|16
|37/13
|K/BB
|29/15
|9
|SB
|10
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cueto gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.32 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 37-year-old has an ERA of 5.32, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .192 batting average against him.
