The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (.192 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Johnny Cueto and the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is batting .269 with 10 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Benson has picked up a hit in 48.4% of his 64 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.2% of them.

He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 64), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 20.3% of his games this year, Benson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 of 64 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .207 AVG .323 .330 OBP .411 .427 SLG .570 8 XBH 14 5 HR 2 11 RBI 9 36/15 K/BB 27/14 7 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings