Right now the Cleveland Browns have been given +3500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +375

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Browns games.

Cleveland ranked 14th in total offense (349.1 yards per game) and 14th in total defense (331.2 yards allowed per game) last season.

At home last season, the Browns were 4-4. Away, they were 3-6.

As favorites, Cleveland went 3-4. As underdogs, the Browns were 3-6.

The Browns were 4-8 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Browns Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Nick Chubb rushed for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

In addition, Chubb had 27 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown.

Amari Cooper had 78 receptions for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones scored three TDs, hauling in 61 balls for 839 yards (49.4 per game).

Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (64.8 per game), completing 58.2% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in 17 games.

On defense last year, Myles Garrett helped lead the way with 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals - +1100 2 September 18 @ Steelers - +6000 3 September 24 Titans - +10000 4 October 1 Ravens - +2000 6 October 15 49ers - +1000 7 October 22 @ Colts - +15000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +3500 9 November 5 Cardinals - +20000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +2000 11 November 19 Steelers - +6000 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +5000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +8000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +3000 15 December 17 Bears - +6000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +20000 17 December 28 Jets - +1800 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +1100

