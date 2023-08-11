Luke Maile -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on August 11 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile is hitting .246 with nine doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
  • In 22 of 48 games this season (45.8%) Maile has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.6%).
  • Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (8.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 16.7% of his games this season, Maile has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 11 games this season (22.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 23
.243 AVG .250
.284 OBP .304
.343 SLG .519
3 XBH 10
2 HR 2
6 RBI 9
22/3 K/BB 11/4
1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 24th of the season. He is 6-11 with a 4.18 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 131 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering two hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.18), 48th in WHIP (1.302), and 47th in K/9 (8).
