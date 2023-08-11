The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (.280 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild has 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 20 walks while batting .232.

Fairchild has recorded a hit in 33 of 69 games this year (47.8%), including seven multi-hit games (10.1%).

He has hit a home run in 5.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.1% of his games this season, Fairchild has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 22 times this year (31.9%), including three games with multiple runs (4.3%).

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 35 .202 AVG .258 .306 OBP .336 .333 SLG .433 6 XBH 12 2 HR 2 8 RBI 15 33/10 K/BB 27/10 2 SB 6

