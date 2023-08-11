Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (.280 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild has 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 20 walks while batting .232.
- Fairchild has recorded a hit in 33 of 69 games this year (47.8%), including seven multi-hit games (10.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 5.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.1% of his games this season, Fairchild has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this year (31.9%), including three games with multiple runs (4.3%).
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|.202
|AVG
|.258
|.306
|OBP
|.336
|.333
|SLG
|.433
|6
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|15
|33/10
|K/BB
|27/10
|2
|SB
|6
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo (6-11) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.18 ERA in 131 1/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.18), 48th in WHIP (1.302), and 47th in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
