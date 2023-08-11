Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 42 walks while hitting .246.
- Stephenson has recorded a hit in 62 of 103 games this year (60.2%), including 23 multi-hit games (22.3%).
- He has homered in 7.8% of his games this year, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Stephenson has had at least one RBI in 30.1% of his games this season (31 of 103), with more than one RBI eight times (7.8%).
- In 39 of 103 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|52
|.234
|AVG
|.257
|.325
|OBP
|.336
|.345
|SLG
|.369
|9
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|21
|48/22
|K/BB
|59/20
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo (6-11 with a 4.18 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 24th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.18), 48th in WHIP (1.302), and 47th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
