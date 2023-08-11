The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 42 walks while hitting .246.

Stephenson has recorded a hit in 62 of 103 games this year (60.2%), including 23 multi-hit games (22.3%).

He has homered in 7.8% of his games this year, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has had at least one RBI in 30.1% of his games this season (31 of 103), with more than one RBI eight times (7.8%).

In 39 of 103 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 52 .234 AVG .257 .325 OBP .336 .345 SLG .369 9 XBH 14 5 HR 3 18 RBI 21 48/22 K/BB 59/20 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings