Will Benson is back in action for the Cincinnati Reds against Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh PiratesAugust 11 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 7 against the Marlins) he went 0-for-2.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has 10 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .269.

In 48.4% of his games this year (31 of 64), Benson has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (17.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in seven games this year (10.9%), homering in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

Benson has had at least one RBI in 20.3% of his games this season (13 of 64), with two or more RBI six times (9.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .207 AVG .323 .330 OBP .411 .427 SLG .570 8 XBH 14 5 HR 2 11 RBI 9 36/15 K/BB 27/14 7 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings