On Saturday, Joey Votto (.656 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is batting .214 with four doubles, 13 home runs and 18 walks.

Votto has gotten a hit in 18 of 42 games this season (42.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (23.8%).

He has hit a home run in 26.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 42), and 8% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.1% of his games this year, Votto has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 18 .167 AVG .265 .318 OBP .324 .431 SLG .618 7 XBH 10 6 HR 7 12 RBI 19 22/12 K/BB 23/6 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings