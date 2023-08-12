Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile (.370 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run) against the Pirates.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Discover More About This Game
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile has nine doubles, five home runs and seven walks while batting .250.
- In 23 of 49 games this year (46.9%) Maile has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
- In five games this year, he has gone deep (10.2%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Maile has driven home a run in nine games this year (18.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored a run in 12 of 49 games so far this year.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|.243
|AVG
|.259
|.284
|OBP
|.322
|.343
|SLG
|.574
|3
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|12
|22/3
|K/BB
|12/4
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.58 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 127 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Jackson starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
- The 27-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of nine appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .242 against him this season. He has a 5.16 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings over his nine games.
