Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off against the Cincinnati Reds and starter Brandon Williamson on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 138 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Fueled by 363 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 11th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 573.

The Reds have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Reds rank 25th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.81 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Reds pitchers have a 1.420 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Williamson (4-2) will take the mound for the Reds, his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Monday.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

In 15 starts, Williamson has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Nationals L 6-3 Home Lyon Richardson Jake Irvin 8/7/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Brandon Williamson Eury Pérez 8/8/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Home Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 8/9/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Graham Ashcraft Johnny Cueto 8/11/2023 Pirates W 9-2 Away Andrew Abbott Johan Oviedo 8/12/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Williamson Andre Jackson 8/13/2023 Pirates - Away Luke Weaver Mitch Keller 8/15/2023 Guardians - Home Graham Ashcraft Logan Allen 8/16/2023 Guardians - Home Andrew Abbott Noah Syndergaard 8/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brandon Williamson José Berríos 8/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt

