Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) will host Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (61-57) at PNC Park on Saturday, August 12, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET.

The Pirates have been listed as -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (-110). The matchup's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Andre Jackson - PIT (0-0, 5.16 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (4-2, 4.42 ERA)

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have won 12 out of the 20 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Pirates have a 13-10 record (winning 56.5% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Pittsburgh has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Pirates have not been the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 outings, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have won in 39, or 47.6%, of the 82 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 39 times in 82 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) Joey Votto 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+150) Luke Maile 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+270) Will Benson 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 15th 3rd Win NL Central +650 - 3rd

