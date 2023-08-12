Player prop bet odds for Bryan Reynolds, Spencer Steer and others are available when the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Saturday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Reds vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Steer Stats

Steer has 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 47 walks and 66 RBI (113 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He's slashing .270/.350/.468 so far this season.

Steer has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

TJ Friedl Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has put up 94 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He has a .280/.349/.446 slash line on the year.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 11 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 2 4 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 23 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 37 walks and 54 RBI (107 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .271/.336/.458 so far this season.

Reynolds will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 11 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Aug. 10 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 8 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Braves Aug. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 63 walks and 31 RBI (85 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .260/.379/.394 slash line on the year.

McCutchen has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

