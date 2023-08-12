Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is batting .232 with 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 20 walks.
- Fairchild has recorded a hit in 34 of 70 games this season (48.6%), including seven multi-hit games (10.0%).
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (5.7%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Fairchild has an RBI in 18 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.7%.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.202
|AVG
|.257
|.306
|OBP
|.339
|.333
|SLG
|.426
|6
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|15
|33/10
|K/BB
|27/10
|2
|SB
|6
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- Jackson will start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old righty has appeared out of the bullpen nine times this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .242 against him this season. He has a 5.16 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings over his nine appearances.
