Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Sunday, Joey Votto (.656 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto has four doubles, 13 home runs and 18 walks while batting .214.
- Votto has picked up a hit in 42.9% of his 42 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.8% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 26.2% of his games in 2023, and 8% of his trips to the plate.
- Votto has an RBI in 16 of 42 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 35.7% of his games this season (15 of 42), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|.167
|AVG
|.265
|.318
|OBP
|.324
|.431
|SLG
|.618
|7
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|19
|22/12
|K/BB
|23/6
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 127 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Keller (9-8 with a 4.39 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 25th of the season.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.39), 38th in WHIP (1.281), and 15th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers.
