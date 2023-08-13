On Sunday, Joey Votto (.656 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto has four doubles, 13 home runs and 18 walks while batting .214.

Votto has picked up a hit in 42.9% of his 42 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.8% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 26.2% of his games in 2023, and 8% of his trips to the plate.

Votto has an RBI in 16 of 42 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 35.7% of his games this season (15 of 42), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 18 .167 AVG .265 .318 OBP .324 .431 SLG .618 7 XBH 10 6 HR 7 12 RBI 19 22/12 K/BB 23/6 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings