Mystics vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 13
The Washington Mystics (13-16), on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Chicago Sky (12-17). This game is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Sky matchup.
Mystics vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Mystics vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-2.5)
|161
|-142
|+120
DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-2.5)
|160.5
|-140
|+115
BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-3.5)
|157.5
|-170
|+130
PointsBet
Mystics vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Mystics have put together a 12-16-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Sky are 14-14-0 ATS this year.
- Washington is 8-9 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Chicago is 9-7 ATS this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- A total of 12 out of the Mystics' 28 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Sky games have hit the over 14 out of 28 times this season.
