Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) and Cincinnati Reds (61-57) going head to head at PNC Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on August 13.

The Pirates will give the ball to Mitch Keller (9-8, 4.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Luke Weaver (2-4, 6.75 ERA).

Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

SportsNet PT

Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 1-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Reds have been victorious in 39, or 47.6%, of the 82 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win 34 times in 73 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati is the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (573 total).

The Reds have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.81) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule