The Pittsburgh Pirates versus Cincinnati Reds game on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Bryan Reynolds and Spencer Steer.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET
TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 138 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Cincinnati is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

The Reds' .251 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored 573 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Reds have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Reds rank 25th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.81 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Reds pitchers have a 1.420 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Luke Weaver (2-4) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In 20 starts, Weaver has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Nationals L 6-3 Home Lyon Richardson Jake Irvin 8/7/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Brandon Williamson Eury Pérez 8/8/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Home Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 8/9/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Graham Ashcraft Johnny Cueto 8/11/2023 Pirates W 9-2 Away Andrew Abbott Johan Oviedo 8/13/2023 Pirates - Away Luke Weaver Mitch Keller 8/13/2023 Pirates - Away Luke Weaver Andre Jackson 8/15/2023 Guardians - Home Graham Ashcraft Logan Allen 8/16/2023 Guardians - Home Andrew Abbott Noah Syndergaard 8/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brandon Williamson José Berríos 8/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt

