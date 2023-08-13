On Sunday, Spencer Steer (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Pirates.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.350), slugging percentage (.468) and total hits (113) this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Steer is batting .278 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Steer has gotten at least one hit in 63.7% of his games this year (72 of 113), with at least two hits 32 times (28.3%).

He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (18 of 113), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.7% of his games this season, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 49 games this season (43.4%), including seven multi-run games (6.2%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 57 .274 AVG .266 .361 OBP .340 .448 SLG .486 18 XBH 27 8 HR 10 31 RBI 35 44/25 K/BB 53/22 7 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings