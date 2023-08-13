Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Stuart Fairchild -- with an on-base percentage of .258 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on August 13 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is hitting .232 with 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 20 walks.
- Fairchild has gotten at least one hit in 48.6% of his games this season (34 of 70), with at least two hits seven times (10.0%).
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (5.7%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.7% of his games this season, Fairchild has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 32.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.7%).
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.202
|AVG
|.257
|.306
|OBP
|.339
|.333
|SLG
|.426
|6
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|15
|33/10
|K/BB
|27/10
|2
|SB
|6
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.58 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Keller (9-8) out to make his 25th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-8 with a 4.39 ERA and 154 strikeouts through 143 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.39), 38th in WHIP (1.281), and 15th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
