On Sunday, Will Benson (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, three walks and an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Pirates.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

  • Benson has 10 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .279.
  • In 49.2% of his 65 games this season, Benson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (seven of 65), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 20.0% of his games this year, Benson has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 25 games this season (38.5%), including multiple runs in five games.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 34
.207 AVG .340
.330 OBP .423
.427 SLG .577
8 XBH 14
5 HR 2
11 RBI 9
36/15 K/BB 28/14
7 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 4.58 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Keller (9-8 with a 4.39 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 25th of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.39 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.281 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 15th.
