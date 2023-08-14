As of now the Cleveland Browns are 13th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +3500.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.

The Browns and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Cleveland totaled 349.1 yards per game offensively last year (14th in ), and it gave up 331.2 yards per game (14th) on the other side of the ball.

At home last season, the Browns were 4-4. Away, they were 3-6.

Cleveland put up a 3-4 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-6 record as underdogs.

The Browns were 4-8 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Browns Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Nick Chubb ran for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

In the passing game, Chubb scored one touchdown, with 27 catches for 239 yards.

Amari Cooper had 78 receptions for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones scored three TDs, hauling in 61 balls for 839 yards (49.4 per game).

Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (64.8 per game), completing 58.2% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in 17 games.

Myles Garrett had 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals - +1100 2 September 18 @ Steelers - +6000 3 September 24 Titans - +10000 4 October 1 Ravens - +1800 6 October 15 49ers - +1000 7 October 22 @ Colts - +15000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +3500 9 November 5 Cardinals - +20000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1800 11 November 19 Steelers - +6000 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +5000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +8000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +3000 15 December 17 Bears - +6000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +20000 17 December 28 Jets - +1800 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +1100

