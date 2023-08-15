Spain vs. Sweden: Women’s World Cup Semifinal Odds, Stats and Live Stream - August 15
Spain will face Sweden in a World Cup semifinal, on August 15 at 4:00 AM ET. In the quarterfinals, Spain beat the Netherlands and Sweden took out Japan.
In this World Cup semifinal, Spain is +109 to advance, with Sweden at +263. An over/under of 2.5 goals has been set for this match.
Spain vs. Sweden Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Time: 4:00 AM ET
- Location: Auckland, New Zealand
- Venue: Eden Park
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Total: 2.5
- Spain Moneyline: +109
- Sweden Moneyline: +263
Spain vs. Sweden World Cup Betting Insights
- The two teams combine to score 5.2 goals per game, 2.7 more than this match's total.
- These teams allow a combined 1.6 goals per game, 0.9 fewer than this game's total.
- Spain has won 80.0% of its games this tournament when favored on the moneyline (4-0-1).
- Spain has played as a moneyline favorite of +109 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they won.
- Sweden has been an underdog twice so far this tournament, and went 1-1-0 in those games.
- Sweden has not entered a game this tournament with longer moneyline odds than +263.
Spain World Cup Stats
Sweden World Cup Stats
- Amanda Ilestedt has tallied four goals for Sweden in Women's World Cup (five games).
- In five Women's World Cup matches, Fridolina Rolfo has recorded two goals.
- In Women's World Cup action, Sofia Jakobsson has two assists (but no goals).
- Jonna Andersson has yet to score but has two assists in Women's World Cup.
Spain vs. Sweden Recent Performance
- In 2022, Spain was 6-5-2 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +16. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 10-0-2 (+34 goal differential).
- Spain's last game was a victory, 2-1 over the Netherlands, taking 27 shots and outshooting by 18.
- In 2022, Sweden went 7-2-2 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +10. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 6-2-1 (+11 goal differential).
- On August 11 in its most recent action, Sweden picked up a 2-1 victory over Japan, while registering one more shot than Japan.
Spain Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Misa Rodriguez
|24
|1
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Ona Batlle
|24
|2
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Teresa Abilleira Duenas
|23
|3
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Irene Paredes
|32
|4
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Ivana Andres
|29
|5
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Aitana Bonmati
|25
|6
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Irene Guerrero
|26
|7
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Mariona
|27
|8
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Esther Gonzalez
|30
|9
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Jennifer Hermoso
|33
|10
|CF Pachuca (Mexico)
|Alexia Putellas
|29
|11
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Oihane Hernandez
|23
|12
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Enith Salon
|21
|13
|Valencia CF (Spain)
|Laia Codina
|23
|14
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Eva Navarro
|22
|15
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Maria Perez
|21
|16
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Alba Redondo
|26
|17
|Levante UD (Spain)
|Salma Paralluelo
|19
|18
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Olga Carmona
|23
|19
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Rocio Galvez
|26
|20
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Claudia Zornoza Sanchez
|32
|21
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Athenea Del Castillo
|22
|22
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Cata Coll
|22
|23
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
Sweden Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Zecira Musovic
|27
|1
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Jonna Andersson
|30
|2
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
|Linda Sembrant
|36
|3
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Stina Lennartsson
|26
|4
|-
|Anna Sandberg
|20
|5
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
|Magdalena Eriksson
|29
|6
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Madelen Janogy
|27
|7
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
|Lina Hurtig
|27
|8
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Kosovare Asllani
|34
|9
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Sofia Jakobsson
|33
|10
|San Diego Wave FC (United States)
|Stina Blackstenius
|27
|11
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Jennifer Falk
|30
|12
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
|Amanda Ilestedt
|30
|13
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Nathalie Bjorn
|26
|14
|Everton FC (England)
|Rebecka Blomqvist
|26
|15
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Filippa Angeldal
|26
|16
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Caroline Seger
|38
|17
|FC Rosengaard (Sweden)
|Fridolina Rolfo
|29
|18
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Johanna Kaneryd
|26
|19
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Hanna Bennison
|20
|20
|Everton FC (England)
|Tove Enblom
|28
|21
|KIF Orebro DFF (Sweden)
|Olivia Schough
|32
|22
|FC Rosengaard (Sweden)
|Elin Rubensson
|30
|23
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
