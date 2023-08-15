Bryce Elder will start for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at Truist Park against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 229 home runs in total.

Atlanta has an MLB-best .504 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .276 batting average leads the majors.

Atlanta is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.9 runs per game (695 total).

The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .346 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-best average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.289).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 163 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 330 extra-base hits, New York ranks 17th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .232 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored 514 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Yankees have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 13th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

New York has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.07 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.250 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.64 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

Elder has 13 quality starts under his belt this season.

Elder heads into the game with 20 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Severino (2-7) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, throwing two innings of relief while giving up four earned runs and allowing five hits.

He has earned a quality start three times in 13 starts this season.

Severino has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Mets W 7-0 Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets W 21-3 Away Allan Winans Denyi Reyes 8/12/2023 Mets W 6-0 Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/13/2023 Mets L 7-6 Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/14/2023 Yankees W 11-3 Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt 8/15/2023 Yankees - Home Bryce Elder Luis Severino 8/16/2023 Yankees - Home Charlie Morton Randy Vasquez 8/18/2023 Giants - Home Spencer Strider Alex Cobb 8/19/2023 Giants - Home Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb 8/20/2023 Giants - Home Max Fried - 8/21/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Tylor Megill

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 White Sox L 9-2 Away Ian Hamilton Mike Clevinger 8/11/2023 Marlins W 9-4 Away Ian Hamilton Jesús Luzardo 8/12/2023 Marlins L 3-1 Away Michael King Sandy Alcantara 8/13/2023 Marlins L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Eury Pérez 8/14/2023 Braves L 11-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Max Fried 8/15/2023 Braves - Away Luis Severino Bryce Elder 8/16/2023 Braves - Away Randy Vasquez Charlie Morton 8/18/2023 Red Sox - Home - Brayan Bello 8/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Kutter Crawford 8/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Nick Pivetta 8/22/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Severino Josiah Gray

