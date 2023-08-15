The Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto (.419 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Pirates.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is hitting .211 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

Votto has had a hit in 19 of 44 games this year (43.2%), including multiple hits 10 times (22.7%).

He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 44), and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.

Votto has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.8%.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 20 .167 AVG .253 .318 OBP .325 .431 SLG .587 7 XBH 11 6 HR 7 12 RBI 19 22/12 K/BB 26/7 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings