Reds vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 15
Tuesday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (62-58) versus the Cleveland Guardians (57-62) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Reds. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 15.
The Reds will give the nod to Graham Ashcraft (6-7, 4.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Logan Allen (5-5, 3.55 ERA).
Reds vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Reds 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.
- The Reds have entered the game as favorites 30 times this season and won 17, or 56.7%, of those games.
- Cincinnati has entered 30 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 17-13 in those contests.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 53.5% chance to win.
- Cincinnati has scored 581 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 8
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Luke Weaver vs Braxton Garrett
|August 9
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Graham Ashcraft vs Johnny Cueto
|August 11
|@ Pirates
|W 9-2
|Andrew Abbott vs Johan Oviedo
|August 13
|@ Pirates
|L 4-2
|Brandon Williamson vs Mitch Keller
|August 13
|@ Pirates
|W 6-5
|Luke Weaver vs Andre Jackson
|August 15
|Guardians
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Logan Allen
|August 16
|Guardians
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 18
|Blue Jays
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs José Berríos
|August 19
|Blue Jays
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Chris Bassitt
|August 20
|Blue Jays
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 21
|@ Angels
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Lucas Giolito
