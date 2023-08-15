Tuesday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (62-58) versus the Cleveland Guardians (57-62) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Reds. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 15.

The Reds will give the nod to Graham Ashcraft (6-7, 4.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Logan Allen (5-5, 3.55 ERA).

Reds vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 30 times this season and won 17, or 56.7%, of those games.

Cincinnati has entered 30 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 17-13 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 53.5% chance to win.

Cincinnati has scored 581 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Reds have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

