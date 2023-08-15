Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Guardians - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on August 15 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 116 hits and an OBP of .352, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .471.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 37th in slugging.
- Steer has reached base via a hit in 73 games this season (of 115 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (18 of 115), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has driven home a run in 46 games this season (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 49 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.274
|AVG
|.270
|.361
|OBP
|.344
|.448
|SLG
|.491
|18
|XBH
|29
|8
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|35
|44/25
|K/BB
|54/23
|7
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 120 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians will send Allen (5-5) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.55, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
