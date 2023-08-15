Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Guardians - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Pirates.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild has 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 21 walks while batting .233.
- Fairchild has recorded a hit in 35 of 72 games this season (48.6%), including seven multi-hit games (9.7%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (5.6%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 19 games this season (26.4%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 23 of 72 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|38
|.202
|AVG
|.257
|.306
|OBP
|.342
|.333
|SLG
|.429
|6
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|17
|33/10
|K/BB
|27/11
|2
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 120 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians are sending Allen (5-5) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 3.55 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
