The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Read More About This Game

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild has 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 21 walks while batting .233.

Fairchild has recorded a hit in 35 of 72 games this season (48.6%), including seven multi-hit games (9.7%).

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (5.6%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 19 games this season (26.4%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 23 of 72 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 38 .202 AVG .257 .306 OBP .342 .333 SLG .429 6 XBH 13 2 HR 2 8 RBI 17 33/10 K/BB 27/11 2 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings