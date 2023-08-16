The Cleveland Browns have +3500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 13th-ranked in the league as of December 31.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the AFC North: +375
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Cleveland Betting Insights

  • Cleveland went 7-9-0 ATS last season.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Browns games.
  • Cleveland totaled 349.1 yards per game offensively last year (14th in ), and it allowed 331.2 yards per game (14th) on the other side of the ball.
  • The Browns picked up four wins at home last year and three on the road.
  • Cleveland was 3-6 as underdogs and 3-4 as favorites.
  • In the AFC North the Browns were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 4-8.

Browns Impact Players

Browns Player Futures

Za'Darius Smith Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Nick Chubb Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Denzel Ward Defensive Player of the Year Odds
David Njoku Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Myles Garrett Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Deshaun Watson MVP Odds
Amari Cooper Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Cedric Tillman Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Elijah Moore Offensive Player of the Year Odds

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 Bengals - +1100
2 September 18 @ Steelers - +6000
3 September 24 Titans - +10000
4 October 1 Ravens - +1800
BYE - - - -
6 October 15 49ers - +1000
7 October 22 @ Colts - +15000
8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +3500
9 November 5 Cardinals - +20000
10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1800
11 November 19 Steelers - +6000
12 November 26 @ Broncos - +5000
13 December 3 @ Rams - +8000
14 December 10 Jaguars - +3000
15 December 17 Bears - +6000
16 December 24 @ Texans - +20000
17 December 28 Jets - +1800
18 January 7 @ Bengals - +1100

