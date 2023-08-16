Reds vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 16
Wednesday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (62-59) going head to head against the Cleveland Guardians (58-62) at 6:40 PM ET (on August 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Reds, so it should be a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Andrew Abbott (7-3) to the mound, while Noah Syndergaard (2-5) will answer the bell for the Guardians.
Reds vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Reds 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the favorite five times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.
- The Reds have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Reds have been favored 31 times and won 17, or 54.8%, of those games.
- Cincinnati has a record of 2-1 when favored by -185 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Reds.
- Cincinnati has scored 581 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.79 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 9
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Graham Ashcraft vs Johnny Cueto
|August 11
|@ Pirates
|W 9-2
|Andrew Abbott vs Johan Oviedo
|August 13
|@ Pirates
|L 4-2
|Brandon Williamson vs Mitch Keller
|August 13
|@ Pirates
|W 6-5
|Luke Weaver vs Andre Jackson
|August 15
|Guardians
|L 3-0
|Graham Ashcraft vs Logan Allen
|August 16
|Guardians
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 18
|Blue Jays
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs José Berríos
|August 19
|Blue Jays
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Chris Bassitt
|August 20
|Blue Jays
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 21
|@ Angels
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Lucas Giolito
|August 22
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs Lucas Giolito
