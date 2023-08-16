Player props can be found for Spencer Steer and Jose Ramirez, among others, when the Cincinnati Reds host the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Steer Stats

Steer has recorded 117 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.353/.470 so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 13 3-for-4 0 0 0 5 1 at Pirates Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 46 RBI (95 total hits). He's also swiped 20 bases.

He has a slash line of .274/.341/.435 so far this season.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 at Pirates Aug. 11 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has put up 125 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He's slashed .282/.356/.485 on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Rays Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 10 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 131 hits with 27 doubles, five triples, five home runs, 49 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashing .274/.343/.383 so far this season.

Kwan takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .391 with a double, two triples and three RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Rays Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

