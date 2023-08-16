Spencer Steer vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Steer -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 117 hits and an OBP of .353, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .470.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- Steer has gotten at least one hit in 63.8% of his games this year (74 of 116), with at least two hits 33 times (28.4%).
- In 18 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.5%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 39.7% of his games this season, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 42.2% of his games this year (49 of 116), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|59
|.275
|AVG
|.270
|.363
|OBP
|.344
|.446
|SLG
|.491
|18
|XBH
|29
|8
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|35
|44/26
|K/BB
|54/23
|7
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, one per game).
- Syndergaard gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.35 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.35, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .301 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.