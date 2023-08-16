TJ Friedl vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.216 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .274 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 70th in slugging.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 60 of 97 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 97), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Friedl has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (29.9%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (10.3%).
- He has scored in 37 games this year (38.1%), including multiple runs in nine games.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|48
|.271
|AVG
|.276
|.330
|OBP
|.351
|.500
|SLG
|.376
|20
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|17
|38/13
|K/BB
|29/17
|9
|SB
|11
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 120 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians will send Syndergaard (2-5) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.35 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 6.35 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .301 to opposing batters.
