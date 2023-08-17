MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Thursday, August 17
There is no shortage of excitement on today's MLB schedule, including the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Information on live coverage of today's MLB action is available for you.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Kansas City Royals (39-83) play the Seattle Mariners (65-55)
The Mariners will hit the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.274 AVG, 23 HR, 76 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.261 AVG, 19 HR, 73 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|SEA Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-221
|+182
|9
The Washington Nationals (54-67) face the Boston Red Sox (63-57)
The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.284 AVG, 20 HR, 68 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.285 AVG, 19 HR, 73 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|BOS Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-184
|+155
|9.5
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
The Cleveland Guardians (58-63) play host to the Detroit Tigers (54-66)
The Tigers hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.284 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.230 AVG, 21 HR, 66 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|DET Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+101
|8.5
The St. Louis Cardinals (54-67) take on the New York Mets (55-66)
The Mets hope to get a road victory at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.287 AVG, 25 HR, 84 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.222 AVG, 36 HR, 89 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|NYM Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-121
|+102
|10.5
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
The San Diego Padres (58-63) face the Arizona Diamondbacks (61-60)
The Diamondbacks will hit the field at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.265 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.275 AVG, 28 HR, 82 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|ARI Moneyline
|SD Moneyline
|Total
|-116
|-103
|8.5
The Los Angeles Dodgers (73-46) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (65-56)
The Brewers will hit the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.341 AVG, 23 HR, 84 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.287 AVG, 16 HR, 67 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|LAD Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-145
|+123
|8.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.