The Washington Mystics (14-16) will visit the Indiana Fever (8-23) after dropping nine consecutive road games. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, August 18, 2023.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Fever matchup.

Mystics vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Mystics vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Mystics have covered 13 times in 29 chances against the spread this season.

The Fever have won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.

Washington has an ATS record of 7-7 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.

Indiana has covered the spread nine times this year (9-6 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

In the Mystics' 29 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.

A total of 15 Fever games this year have hit the over.

