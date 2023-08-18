The Washington Mystics (14-16) visit the Indiana Fever (8-23) one game after Brittney Sykes went off for 30 points in the Mystics' 83-76 victory over the Sky. This contest airs on ION at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mystics or Fever with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mystics vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Mystics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Fever

The 80.8 points per game Washington averages are only 4.4 fewer points than Indiana allows (85.2).

Washington makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points lower than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

The Mystics have an 8-5 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 44.8% from the field.

Washington shoots 32.1% from three-point range, six% lower than the 38.1% Indiana allows to opponents.

The Mystics have collected a 4-5 record in games this season when the team connects on more than 38.1% of their three-point attempts.

Washington and Indiana rebound at around the same rate, with Washington averaging 2.3 fewer rebounds per game.

Mystics Recent Performance

The Mystics have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 80.4 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.4 points fewer than the 80.8 they've scored this year.

Washington's points-allowed average over its past 10 games (88) is 6.1 more points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (81.9).

The Mystics' past 10 outings have seen them make 7.1 three-pointers per game while shooting 31.4% from deep. Both numbers are down from their 2023 averages of 7.2 makes and 32.1%.

Mystics Injuries