Tyler Stephenson vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Tyler Stephenson, with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, August 18 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Guardians.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .245 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 42 walks.
- In 60.0% of his 105 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- In eight games this season, he has homered (7.6%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Stephenson has had at least one RBI in 29.5% of his games this season (31 of 105), with more than one RBI eight times (7.6%).
- In 37.1% of his games this season (39 of 105), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|53
|.237
|AVG
|.251
|.327
|OBP
|.330
|.347
|SLG
|.361
|9
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|21
|49/22
|K/BB
|61/20
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
- The Blue Jays rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 25th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.53 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 140 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.53), 32nd in WHIP (1.219), and 35th in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
