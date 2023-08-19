Reds vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 19
Saturday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (64-59) and Toronto Blue Jays (67-56) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on August 19.
The Blue Jays will give the nod to Chris Bassitt (11-6, 3.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Brandon Williamson (4-2, 4.22 ERA).
Reds vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Reds 6, Blue Jays 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Reds Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games.
- The previous 10 Reds contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 84 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (47.6%) in those games.
- This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 23 times in 48 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Cincinnati scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (589 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Reds have pitched to a 4.73 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 13
|@ Pirates
|L 4-2
|Brandon Williamson vs Mitch Keller
|August 13
|@ Pirates
|W 6-5
|Luke Weaver vs Andre Jackson
|August 15
|Guardians
|L 3-0
|Graham Ashcraft vs Logan Allen
|August 16
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Andrew Abbott vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 18
|Blue Jays
|W 1-0
|Brett Kennedy vs José Berríos
|August 19
|Blue Jays
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Chris Bassitt
|August 20
|Blue Jays
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 21
|@ Angels
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Lucas Giolito
|August 22
|@ Angels
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Reid Detmers
|August 23
|@ Angels
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Shohei Ohtani
|August 24
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Brandon Pfaadt
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.